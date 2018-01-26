Akufo-Addo To Attend Hugh Masekela's Funeral

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to attend the funeral of late South African jazz musician Hugh Masekela.

The president, who eulogized the late musician for his extraordinary music, will be in South Africa on Sunday for the private funeral.

The music legend, who was also a leading figure in the struggle to end apartheid in South Africa, passed away on Tuesday, January 23 aged 78.

The 1968 Grammy Award winner’s family, in a statement, said he “passed away peacefully” in Johannesburg “after a protracted and courageous battle with prostate cancer”.

Remembering the freedom fighter in a series of Tweets, President Akufo-Addo said he will remember him for his exceptional friendship.

“Freedom fighter, great artist, great musician, wonderful trumpeter, great friend, many thanks for the extraordinary music, marvellous memories, and exceptional friendship,” he said.

The president said, Hugh Masekela “will be sorely missed by all of us in Accra.”

“Rebecca, Bumpty, Irene, Sarbah, my good self and all your other friends. Rest in perfect peace Hugh Masekela. God bless,” President Akufo-Addo concluded.

The main memorial service will be held on January 28 at UJ Soweto Campus, Johannesburg, South Africa.

Hugh Masekela’s family said they will grant the late musician’s last wish to have a private funeral.

The family also plans to organise various international memorial services in his honour.

High Masekela gained global recognition with his distinctive Afro-Jazz sound and hits such as ‘Grazing in the Grass’ and ‘Soweto Blues’.

Born in the South African town of Witbank in 1939, Masekela was inspired to learn the trumpet after seeing Kirk Douglas play Bix Beiderbecke in the 1950 film ‘Young Man with a Horn’.