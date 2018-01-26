A Taxi Driver Nearly Raped Me - Actress Narrates Ordeal

Nollywood actress, Dorcas Shola-Fapson has called out a taxi driver, Henry Nnaemeka for attempting to rape and abduct her on Wednesday in Lagos.

The actress on her Snapchat page, while narrating the incident, said she was on a trip when the driver diverted and drove to an uncompleted house.

According to her, she was able to resist him and fled the scene.

She wrote ” This taxify driver just tried to kidnap me, thank God I always have my pepper spray, emptied that sh*t in his eyes like WTF!

“He fully locked me in his car and drove to a random house and tried to drag me in it.