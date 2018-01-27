I Have Less Sleep Daily Because Of My Job - Top DJ

UK-based producer and disc jockey, DJ Juls, last Saturday launched his EP on Aftown App at a ceremony organised in Accra by BBnZ Live, the record label he is signed to.

This was also to officially announce his presence on the music scene as a musician, aside being a DJ and producer.

He earlier put the EP out in December before the official launching event which treated patrons to some exciting experiences at the BBnZ’s head office in Accra.

The 32-year-old told NEWS-ONE that being an artiste, producer and a DJ “is not an easy journey.”

He has to sacrifice a lot, including his sleep.

“Sleep's not a very big part of my life right now. Less sleeping! You have to be very determined and work as hard as you possibly can. I haven't been getting a lot of sleep. It is not easy but I want what I do so much and that's what I have been doing in the last few years,” he revealed.

“This year, expect more productions with me working with artistes in Ghana. I got some dope ideas and projects coming out soon. So just look out for me in 2018,” he assured his followers.

Juls, real named Julian Nicco-Annan, was born and raised in Clapton, East London and left England for Ghana when he was 11. He attended North Ridge Lyceum and Akosombo International School for his elementary and secondary education respectively, where he excelled as a good student. He did his first degree in Banking & Finance at the University of Ghana, Legon and his master's degree in Finance at the University of Surrey in the UK.

The London-born talent started making music professionally in 2010 and has several production credits for artistes such as E.L, M.anifest, C-Real, Sarkodie, XO Senavoe, Efya, FOKN Bois, Yaa Pono and many more.

Juls identifies himself as an old school producer with a new school sound. He started sampling old school soul records using FL and the MPC. His beats or style is influenced by producers such as Nottz, 9th Wonder, J Dilla, Just Blaze and DJ Premier

He also worked with Nigerian artistes such Maleek Berry, Burna Boy, Mr Eazi and others.

He is known for his extensive work on Mr Eazi's 'Skin Tight' and 'Bankulize' and is a prominent name in Afrobeats wave across the world.

The EP is titled 'Ojekoo!' and features collaboration with Adekunle Gold, Bisa Kdei, Moelogo, Siza, Dj Tunez, Nonso Amadi, Culan Luke, Tay Iwar and Burna Boy.

'Ojekoo' is a term in Ga that means good morning. Figuratively, what I am trying to say is that …wake up and listen to my music. So I am just announcing my presence,” he explained.

Songs on the EP include 'Agoro' , 'Oshey', 'Your Corner', 'December' and 'Gwarn'.