Yvonne Nelson Makes First Appearance On Set After Delivery

Yvonne Nelson showcased her post-baby body as she returned to work on set of 'Rape' less than three months after giving birth.

The 'Princess Tyra' actress gave birth to her newborn daughter, Ryn Roberts, October 29 and she has since been happy and thanking God.

Many thought she would have taken some time off. But it was back to work for the leggy actress, who is also a producer.

She shared two photos of herself filming in Accra on her social platforms.

“Back on set and loving it,” she said underneath her first post and added a different post saying, “times have changed” in addition to an imoji referring to her dress.

The 32-year-old star looked chic in both shots as she showed off her post-baby body in her stunning multi-coloured outfits.

Yvonne has always wanted to raise her own family.

“…I pray to God all the time and I tell him that I want to start a family and have kids of my own. It was part of my prayers so I just knew that I'm not married but this is what I want to do. So when I did a test and it came out positive, I was truly happy,” she told Wow Magazine last year.

And, of course, she is happy to be back on set for the movies, which she is best known for. The new movie is produced by Uche Mbunabo.