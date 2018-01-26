Mame Adjei Chats About Self Confidence, Working with Tyra Banks & Ghanaians in America with Yaa Somuah

Mame Adjei has been killing it in the modelling scene for quite some time now. From coming 2nd on America's Next Top Model (Cycle 22), placing 4th at Miss USA 2015, venturing into acting and also DJjing in Hollywood. The young creative was recently a guest on the online talk show Trendetters with Yaa Somuah, where she shared her experiences about working as a model, the kind of man her father wants her to date, working with American supermodel Tyra Banks, how she conquers her fears and being a fabulous young Ghanaian woman in America.

For anyone wanting to go into modelling, Mame Adjei revealed to Yaa Somuah, that...

''I feel like Ghanaians we are always trying to get paid for nothing...relax earn your stripes and then the money will come, if you are passionate about it, the money will come, if you are just doing it for the money then you are in the wrong business because you are not going to get paid for a long time, I wasn't paid for a long time but I was doing it because it is something I am passionate about''

Watch the interview below:

