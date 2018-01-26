modernghana logo

8 hours ago | Celebrity

Modern Ghana Entertainment
Stunning Photos Of Paul Afoko's Wife As She Marks Birthday

Her husband might be suspended from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) but Mrs Afoko sure has swag!

The wife of Paul Afoko, who was the National Chairman of the NPP, celebrated her birthday on Wednesday, January 24, 2018.

To mark the day, she released some stunning photos.

The wife of Mr Afoko wore stylish red gown and was styled by Akosua Vee, wife of controversial musician and NPP sympathizer A Plus.

Check out the photos here:

