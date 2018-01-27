List Of Businesses Owned By Nana Appiah Mensah, Zylofon Media boss

Business mogul, Nana Appiah Mensah, for a little over a year now has become very popular in the country because of the immense investments in Ghana within the period.

Many have questioned the source of his wealth because of the huge funds he pumped into Zylofon Media in the last few months.

Many know him to be the boss of only Zylofon Media and Menzgold but that is not all.

Below are other businesses Nana Appiah Mensah owns around the world.

Menzgold Ghana Co. Limited

Menzgold Ghana Ltd. Menzgold Ghana Limited is a limited liability company duly registered and incorporated in Ghana by the company’s Act of 1963 (ACT 179). The company undertakes dealership in Gold, Diamonds and other precious stones and metals.

Brew Marketing Consult Co. Limited

Brew Marketing Consult sells outsourced products from MENZGOLD GH. LTD.

Menzgold Espana S.L In Spain

Established on September 2, 2017, the company’s activities include;

1 Construction, installations, and maintenance

2 Wholesale and retail trade Intermediaries of the trade of diverse products

3 Real estate activities, the sale, and intermediation of all kinds of rural and urban properties, the promotion and construction.

The annual turnover for this business in Spain is less than 2 million euros, Zionfelix.net checks revealed.

Zylofon Media Company Limited

Zylofon Media is a multimedia entertainment company established to supply profitable, acceptable, audio and visual entertainment to diverse domestic and international consumers.

Under Zylofon Media he has Zylofon FM, Zylofon Music, Zylofon Movies, Zylofon TV, Zylofon Marketing and Copyright office.

T.I.A. Holdings (USA)

Brew Realty Company Limited

Cheetah Security Co. Limited

Narosa Hotel