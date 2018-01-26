modernghana logo

Radio & Television

After Flying Zylofon FM Higher: Blakk Rasta Gets Brand New Mitsubishi Pajero From Zylofon Boss

BeenieWords.com
Tuesday, January 16, 2018 late afternoon saw Mr. Nana Appiah Mensah, CEO of Zylofon Media gift the host of the #TaxiDriverShow, Blakk Rasta a brand new Mitsubishi Pajero as appreciation of his selfless contribution to the newly airborne show.

Blakk Rasta who after a long break on air after a mix up at Hitz FM came back on air with his long term producer Arnold Wailer on Friday, December 1st.

The Taxi Driver Show which is a radio show on Zylofon 102.1 FM is reggae show designated to promote good reggae music and educate the populace about the History of Africa.

With his music, Blakk Rasta readies to give back to society as he puts up his first major show dubbed “Kuchoko In The Ghetto” which is scheduled on Saturday, 3rd February, 2018 at The West Hills Mall, Kasoa (Car Park).

With your support Blakk Rasta is aiming at promoting good and quality reggae sound from Africa to the world.

