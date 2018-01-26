Top Ghanaian Actress Stars In Upcoming Netflix Drama Series

Netflix has dropped the first full trailer for the police shooting drama series, Seven Seconds, led by British-Ghanaian actress Clare-Hope Ashitey, Regina King and Russell Hornsby.

You’ll remember rising British actress Ashitey from another police shooting drama, the event series Shots Fired.

Other main cast members are Beau Knapp, Michael Mosely, David Lyons and Raul Castillo.

From the creator and executive producer of The Killing, Veema Sad, here’s the description of the upcoming drama series: “In an instant, life is forever changed for Brenton Butler and his family. After a white cop accidentally hits and critically injures a black teenager, a northeastern city explodes with racial tensions, an attempted cover-up and its aftermath, and the trial of the century.”

Ashitey is K.J. Harper, an assistant prosecutor in New Jersey caught up in the tragic case.

King plays Latrice Butler, who is described as a devout churchgoer and a proud wife, mother and first-time homeowner who is shaken to her core when she learns that her 15-year-old son has been involved an incident. When she learns that there’s more to her son than she and her husband were aware of, Latrice is rocked by the power of her anger at her son’s predicament — an anger that will change her life and her relationship with her husband.

Hornsby is playing Isaiah Butler, and Momoh is playing Isaiah’s brother, who comes home from a tour in Afghanistan just in time to support the family. Castillo is Felix Osorio (a cop working on the Narcotics squad in Jersey City), respectively.

The drama series will be released on February 23.

Watch the full trailer here.

