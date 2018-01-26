Kisbil set to hit the industry with her new style

Kilbis

Bilkis Yorda Saeed who goes by the stage name KISBIL, releases new photos in 2018.

The young and raising artist/Actress, Who had the opportunity to perform on stages with popular artists such as stonebuoy, Guru, Kidi, Efya, Kaakie, Yaa pono and many more, has recorded a series of seasonal music tracks and several music singles, music videos and currently, working on a lot more under the pipeline.

Not focusing her immense talent only on music, she's into the movie industry where she is stared in movies with actors and actresses such as (Van Vicker, Prince David Osei, Benedicta Gafah, Kwadwo Nkansa AKA Lil wyne etc) is said to to be ready to come out in 2018.

Kisbil whom according to her friends and fans on social media said She is talented but had no luck in getting a producer.

Said in her new photos caption, She revealed, "I didn't want to reply to your comments which was; I am unlucky with getting a producer, because it is true the journey of Stardom is not easy; I admit, but had I wanted a producer I would've had one long time ago based on my talent, I believe in myself and do not want to be used before getting out there as a Star, that is why am still not popular"

However, Kisbil said most producer's in Ghana whom she has met, maybe somewhere outside Ghana are interested in the Bodies of Female Musicians/Actresses than their talent due to that Ungodly acts she not interested in becoming a star if that is all what it takes to become one.

"But now I am going to work hard to sponsor myself, so am now ready at all cost"

Kisbil said to her friends and fans earlier 2018 with a new photo shoot.