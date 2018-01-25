Dj Lion endorses Kabir Tempo as a Raising Star from Africa

Kabir Tempo raising star from Africa

The C.E.O. of Lion Family and also one of the Finest DJ’s in Bergen, Norway had a chance to listen to Bossman Entertainment’s artiste KABIR TEMPO latest song (CRAZY DANCE) and he has abruptly embraced Kabir Tempo works and has also promised he’s going to be playing it on his Events.

Lion Family is a siden group in Bergen (Norway), they are one of the greatest Events Organizers in Bergen, Norway and you have no reason not to call on them when it comes to organization of event.

They organize events and invites artistes globally. The last super star on their show was DIAMOND PLATINUMZ.

He futher endorsed KABIR TEMPO as the Rising Star of the future from AFRICA.

Reacting to Kabir Tempo 'Crazy Dance', He twitted;

"This guy is a different thing altogether, his immense talent is unquestionably”

When one sits down and in the mood to forget the past happenings, the first song that comes in mind of the person should be (Crazy Dance) by Kabir Tempo.

Songs such as “Crazy Dance” are timeless tune which reflect in various forms and has also become a street anthem in Ghana but has already gained momentum in some countries across the world.

Are we going to witness the Unity and Bridging the gap of Norway, Iceland and Ghana as we had always wanted begining from Kabir Tempo?

I guess so because the C.E.O of Lions Family and most of the people seems to see the light in Kabir Tempos output and we hope his works sets the pace for other Africa artistes.