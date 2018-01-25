Blessing Films Drops Trailer For Hit Series 'Zongo Girls'

A Series that talks about the life in the Zongo Communities, BLESSING FILMS MULTIMEDIA has come to clear the negative mentality of people and how they think about the people who live in Zongo Communities.

The ZONGO GIRLS is a series portraying the true-life story of the Zongo communities

A Zongo Community is a settlement where people from tribes migrated to settle. With time, urban life style is adopted in an environment which continually suffers due to over-crowding but the sustained old structures and buildings represent the culture of a loving Mother always ready to take care of her children no matter the situation.



People living in these communities come from different regions of Ghana and other countries in West Africa with different missions and Purposes.

The beauty of the communities are the language differences and character their dress code is also another beautiful side of their leaving.

Zongo communities have a lot of good and disciplined talented people and also a few bad nuts too.

The people who live in Zongos are good entrepreneurs and are creative minded people. They don't depend on anyone to survive; rather they work hard to achieve their goals.

A lot of Celebrities of Ghana and many high-ranking people today have also lived in Zongo Communities.

The Communities build you up to learn life and to be an entrepreneur.

Zongo is not a bad community as many people think. BLESSING FILMS MULTIMEDIA has an objective to change the mind set of people to attract investors into the Zongo communities to create jobs, create opportunities for those with entrepreneur skills to create jobs for themselves and eventually bring wealth.

BLESSING FILMS MULTIMEDIA brings out the untold story of the good and bad sides of life of Zongo Communities. By the end of this series a lot of people would change their mind.