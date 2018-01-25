101 Clothing Launches " Resonance Collection 18" In London

A fashion student in his effort to explain the necessity and importance of fashion in our daily life said “Fashion is a constant presence in a person's life. It is a daily task of choosing what clothing to put on your body for the day and it is not only used to protect modesty, but it is used for self-expression”.

Ludwig H. F Amponsah is a young and enterprising Ghanaian philanthropist and creative director of multiple award winning clothing brand, 101Clothing known for fusing African print with a touch of Western culture. Mr. Amponsah, leading a team of innovative heads doesn’t seem to relent in their effort to scale into the next phase in his career.

After showcasing "Life at 21" at the London-Ghana fashion show in Camden Centre, London, in 2013, he was featured in the 2014 April edition of the British Vogue Magazine UK and went all out in his bid to be ahead of his competitors.101 Clothing is once again in the news this time to cement his place in the fashion space as a pacesetter.

This week, the founder of 101Clothing on behalf of the clothing line announced the launch of the latest collection in London and a soon to be rolled out and groundbreaking fashion inspired initiative for their clients across the United Kingdom and beyond.

Known as the “Resonance Collection 18”, it basically focuses on elegance and style with outfits that can be worn for various occasions. “With a bit of sophistication and boldness, it comprises of male and female collection for exclusive and high class event. Some of the pieces include suits with front cut lapel, floral material and hand beaded sequence to spark up the garments”, he added.

The collection is currently available for sale at the 101 Clothing showrooms in Harrow (South Harrow Market, HA2 0EU) and Lordship (Stoke Newington, Lordship Lane, N16 0PS) as well as the online store – www.101clothinggh.com .

After "Life at 21", Amponsah became a household name in the pro Afro-UK fashion space with the Glamour Magazine featuring his "Autum Kente” collections for three consecutive editions in May, June and July 2014 respectively.

In 2015, his “Naishwan” collection got featured in the Adinkra and SuperBold Magazines, both published in Nigeria and circulated across West Africa.

