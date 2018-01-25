Nicholas Omane Acheampong Condemns Live Worship On Radio

Gospel musician Nicholas Omane Acheampong has stated that live worship performances by gospel artistes stifle their creativity.

Many radio stations seem to have adopted the style of inviting gospel singers into their studios to lead their listeners in worship sessions.

But the ‘Zaphenath Panea” hitmaker speaking to Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM thinks that more gospel artistes are following the trend in performing songs created by others, and not making an effort to create their own songs.

He stressed the Gospel music industry will lack talented and spirit-filled musicians and writers like the Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Yaw Sarpong, Tagoe Sisters and himself.

He also reprimanded the performers who begun their performances at shows and events with “so called live worship”.

According to him, these artistes instead of serving the audiences with the songs for which they are noted, they waste time performing songs of others calling it live worship.

He added strongly, however, he was not against the performance of worship songs, rather he encourages Gospel artistes to ask God for inspirations to write songs of their own.