Tourism Sector To Get Television Channel Soon

E.TV Ghana, organisers of the Ghana's Most Influential (GMI) Awards, an annual platform to celebrate top 100 most influential Ghanaian personalities, have opened nominations to allow the general public to nominate their favourites.

The nomination is to allow the general public to submit names of individuals and celebrities who they think influenced them positively in 2017. The official awards ceremony is expected to take placelater in the year.

Commenting on the event, the Chief Executive Officer of Global Media Alliance Group, parent company of E.TV Ghana, Ernest Boateng, stated that the seventh edition of the GMI will be a clear demonstration of how Ghanaians appreciate and celebrate the good works of individuals in the country.

“The year under review is going to be a tough one because we have had a lot of personalities who have dedicated their time and energy towards impacting on the lives of the general public positively. We know that lots of great names are going to come up during the nomination stage,” Mr Boateng said.

He encouraged the general public to get involved and nominate individuals who are performing excellently in their fields and positively impacting society from all parts of the country.

“E.TV Ghana will continue to give back to society through its programmes and events, hence the establishment of this awards ceremony as a platform to acknowledge and celebrate people who have had an obvious impact in society,” he added.

Over the years, the GMI list has consisted of people from both the formal and informal sectors, ranging from entrepreneurs, politicians, musicians, movie stars, sports personalities, religious leaders and several others.

The general public can make their nominations online by visiting www.etvghana.com, www.yfmghana.com, www.happyghana.com or by completing nomination forms available at the offices of E.TV Ghana/YFM in Accra, Kumasi and Takoradi.

One can also nominate their preferred candidate by sending the name of the candidate to the WhatsApp number 0202222071.