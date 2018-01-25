Ghana Most Influential Awards Nominations Open

Ernest Boateng

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture is set to launch a new television channel, Tourism TV, to showcase made-in-Ghana products and project the country's rich culture and tourist sites.

This, Catherine Afeku says, will help shore up the performance of Ghana's tourism, arts and culture on the economy.

In an interview with Citi Showbiz at a symposium organised by Black Star International Film Festival at the African Regent Hotel on Monday, the sector minister mentioned that the television station will help to re-orient Ghanaians with a new sense of national pride in their heritage, culture, and way of life.

“We have a lot of creative content and we are competing with a foreign country which is saturating our media platform. So nine months ago I came up with a concept that we need an outlet for our creative art people,” she stated.

“It didn't come easy but we have finally gotten our license. This will give a platform for our festivals, the music, and the shows that never get airtime. That is what the TV is all about,” Madam Catherine added.

Last year, the minister promised that she would establish a television channel to help curb the influx of foreign telenovelas and give Ghanaian artists a platform to air their content.