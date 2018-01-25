Eli A. Free To Perform At Goethe- Institut

Afro-soul singer, songwriter, composer and poet Eli A. Free will on Wednesday, February 7 perform at a musical event dubbed 'Goethe Abansuro' at the Goethe-Institut in Accra.

Inaugurated in 2017, 'Goethe Abansuro' is designed for solo and duet acoustic sessions in a tranquil and comfortable environment, it equally ensures one-on-one interactions and exchanges between artistes and the audience.

Eli A. Free, who recently participated in 'Buzz Meets Biz', a music business workshop organised by the Goethe-Institut and others in Germany, Spain and Ghana, is inspired by day to day interactions and observations while delivering messages of love, hope and dreams of a better world through his music. He launched a new concept for the arts in Accra by taking his music and poetry to alternative spaces while showcasing his talent to a broader audience.

Indeed, his self-organised street performances with his band enabled live music lovers to experience his brand of music.

In 2013, his song 'The Devil Is In The Detail' made a bold debut and has captured the imagination of critics and fans alike.

The Afro-pop artiste has collaborated with several artistes like Wanlov, Kyekyeku, E.L, Stevo Atambire, among others.

Eli A. Free has scored music for films by Sparrow Productions and composed a song titled 'Believe' for Coca Cola's campaign for the fight against Ebola in Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone.