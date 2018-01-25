Shatta Wale Is Too Strong To Be Hated – E.L Fires

Rapper E.L has warned haters of Shatta Wale to desist from hating Shatta Wale because that is simply impossible.

According to the 'Obuumo' rapper, those hating Shatta Wale may hurt themselves in the process.

Rapper E.L is of the view that people who hate Shatta Wale do so at their own risk.

Reports indicated that E.L and Shatta Wale were not in good terms judging from E.L’s interview with KMJ on Daybreak Hitz last year where rapper E.L refused to answer questions being asked about Shatta Wale.

This interview made a lot of people to believe that the two were not in good speaking terms.

But E.L in a recent interview on Joy FM’s Cosmopolitan Mix with Doreen Andoh stated that Shatta Wale is his brother.

“I don’t have a problem with Shatta. Shatta is my brother. He gave me a piece of advice [when] we were sitting at Heathrow Airport; we had a great discussion,” he said.

“I love Shatta Wale. You cannot hate Shatta, you will be shooting yourself in the foot,” he warned.