16 year old Dance-Hall musician Dhat Gyal Releases First Single titled ‘Any Man Na Man' (Listen)

After releasing Several mash-up's and attracting international record labels, the wait is finally over, 16 year old Ghanaian Dance-Hall musician Ernestina Afari known in showbiz as Dhat Gyal has released her first single titled “Any Man Na Man”.

The young talented dancehall musician took it slow and delivered on his first single with exciting and melodious lyrics.

The hot dance-hall tune talks about parents not allowing their daughters to marry their choice of men, and advises them to shun that behavior because every man Is a man.

Attractivemustapha.com who has had the opportunity to listen to the song described it as captivating and a potential hit song.

Below is the first single of Dhat Gyal.



Attractivemustapha.com