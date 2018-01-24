Police Detains High Life Legend George Darko Over Chieftaincy Dispute

The Eastern Regional Police Command and National Security personnel on Wednesday morning arrested veteran highlife musician, George Darko.

The musician and four others, were picked up for their involvement in the ongoing chieftaincy dispute in the Akropong-Akuapim traditional area.

George Darko, who goes by the stool name, Nana Apem Darko I, Tufuhene of Akropong, together with the four, are said to have violated a court order with regard to the chieftaincy dispute.

JoyNews’ Eastern Regional Correspondent, Maxwell Kudekor, who was at the Regional Police Headquarters (Galloway), reported that there are currently two claimants to the vacant Okuapehene stool.

The late Oseadeeyo Addo Dankwa III, who was installed the Paramount Chief of the Akuapem Traditional Area in 1974 at the age of 44, died in August 2015. He reigned for 41 years.

Following various tensions by the two claimants to the stool, a Koforidua Court placed an injunction on activities with regard to the installation of a new paramount chief.

The injunction also barred any of the factions from entering the Okuapehene’s palace.

But Maxwell Kudekor reported that the veteran highlife musician, who sides with one of the factions, together with four others stormed the palace Wednesday morning.

They were later released but it is unclear whether charges have been preferred against them as the police have remained tight-lipped.

