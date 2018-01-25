Akufo-Addo Eulogizes Late South African Legend Hugh Masekela

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has eulogized late South African jazz musician Hugh Masekela for his extraordinary music.

The president was full of praise for the music legend, who was also a leading figure in the struggle to end apartheid in South Africa, passed away on Tuesday, January 23 aged 78.

The 1968 Grammy Award winner’s family, in a statement, said he “passed away peacefully” in Johannesburg “after a protracted and courageous battle with prostate cancer”.

Remembering the freedom fighter in series of Tweets, President Akufo-Addo said he will remember him for his exceptional friendship.

Freedom fighter, great artist, great musician, wonderful trumpeter, great friend, many thanks for the extraordinary music, marvelous memories, and exceptional friendship - you will be sorely missed by all of us in Accra. — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) January 24, 2018

Rebecca, Bumpty, Irene, Sarbah, my good self and all your other friends. Rest in perfect peace Hugh Masakela. God bless. — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) January 24, 2018

High Masekela gained global recognition with his distinctive Afro-Jazz sound and hits such as ‘Grazing in the Grass’ and ‘Soweto Blues’.

Born in the South African town of Witbank in 1939, Masekela was inspired to learn the trumpet after seeing Kirk Douglas play Bix Beiderbecke in the 1950 film ‘Young Man with a Horn’.