'Jennifer Lomotey' Kurl Songx Eyes Best Male Vocalist Award At 2018 VGMA

Kurl Songx

Hiplife artiste Kurl Songx has said he deserves to be crowned the best male vocalist of the year award at this year's edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Award (VGMA) based on his track record on the Ghanaian music industry.

Kurl Songz, who became famous after his 'Jennifer Lomotey' song generated several controversies, added that 'Jennifer Lomotey' featuring the BET award-winning rapper Sarkodie should also earn him the collaboration of the year award.

According to him, he stands a good chance of winning the two awards because has worked very hard to register his presence on the music scene and, therefore, deserves to be awarded best male vocalist and collaboration of the year awards.

In an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on The Delay Show, the hiplife stated that Ghanaians should expect more romantic songs from him, adding, “Jennifer Lomotey produced by Kaywa is just a warm up. I have so many beautiful songs for my fans this year.”

The singer who emerged as an artiste with one of the finest voices in the Ghanaian music industry will be competing against artistes such as Kidi, Kuami Eugene, amongst others.