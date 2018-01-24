Tang Palace Hotel Wins Award

Tang Palace Hotel

Tang Palace Hotel was adjudged hotel of the year for 2017 at the third annual Ghana Hotels Association held in Accra at the weekend.

Kempinski Hotel won the five-star hotel of the year, Best Western Plus Atlantic Hotel in the Western Region won the four-star hotel of the year, Golden Bean Hotel in the Ashanti Region emerged the three-star hotel of the year, while Sunlodge Hotel won the two-star hotel of the year and Nim Avenue Hotel in the Northern Region won the one-star hotel of the year.

In the two and three star hotel categories, Coconut Grove Hotel won the housekeeping team of the year, African Regeant Hotel won the food and beverage team of the year and Alisa Hotel won the food and banqueting of the year.

Herbert Acquaye, National President of the Ghana Hotels Association, said the event was to honour hardworking hotels and hoteliers for their best performance in the industry.

He said the industry has contributed immensely to the growth of the economy through employment, taxes, fees and levies and expects government to support the industry through the reduction of taxes.

Mr Acquaye said this year's award categories were reduced from 35 23 to enhance the competitiveness of the event.

He commended government for embarking on promotional campaign which has yielded good results in a form of arrivals.

Mr Acquaye was confident that in the coming years, hotels in the country would employ the use of technology to bring innovation in the industry within every facet of their operations.

Mr Sajid Ali Khan, General Manager of Tang Palace Hotel, commended organisers of the event for the honour done them and pledged to continue to work hard to sustain the position and offer quality service to its customers.

The association was founded in 1975 with the vision to see a vibrant hospitality sector whereby all hotels in the country will have qualified personnel to merit international standards and offer quality service delivery.