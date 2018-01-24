‘Flaunt Your Lover Couples Night’ Slated For Feb. 16

Okyeame Kwame

This year's edition of the 'Flaunt Your Lover Couples Night' will take place on February 16 at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

As has been the ritual over the years, the 'Flaunt Your Lover Couples Night' brings together singles and couples under one roof to celebrate love while enjoying the best of comedy and music from some of the biggest artistes.

Patrons at the event are to be treated to special buffet of delicious dishes, love renewal for couples, blind dates for singles and amazing gifts for everyone.

Patrons with VIP tickets will also have the opportunity to watch romantic, comic movies with side attractions such as give-away hampers from sponsors, photo sessions, among other special packages.

According to the organiser, couples who will grace the event will also be given the opportunity to share their love stories and feelings in a lovely manner.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Firm Bridges Communication, Annica Nsiah Appau, said this year's edition of the event which will also witness live musical performances from some selected artistes like.

She promised that the night is sure to trigger fond memories of lovers and leave couples with impacting moments that will stay on their minds for years to come.

Mrs Nsiah Appau added that in addition to the fun-packed event, couples will interact with all the celebrities and take photographs with them.

Last year, some of the celebrities who showed up to support and share in the fan included Martha Ankomah, KKD, Ekow Smith, Okyeame Quophi, Stacy Amoateng, Akoo Nana, DKB and a host of others.

It was sponsored by Close Up, Glade, 4syte TV, TXT Ghana, Beracah Décor and Aquimiini.