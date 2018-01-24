Beatshop GH & Tin-Topic To Boost Music Industry

Funding or support for upcoming artists or musicians has always been a challenge that, there are numerous talented young musicians waiting to identified by a producer to showcase what he or she has for the music industry and Ghana at large.

To address this shortfall in the industry, Beatshop Ghana and Tin-Topic Multimedia have signed a Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) with the aim of scouting for underground artists with great potentials but have no financial support or means to record as well produced their songs.

Mr. Emmanuel Amoasah(Kilo Beats ) represented Beatshop Media House whilst Rev. Doc. Nanayaa Owusu Prempeh represented Tin-ifa group of Companies which Tin-Topic Multimedia is a member.

Beatshop media house is into Artiste Grooming (Development), music Production, Movie Production, Management, branding and Events and have over the years worked with many Stars and upcoming musicians across the Globe which includes Kofi B, Afriyie Wutah, Dark suburb , Stonebwoy, Yaa Pono, Epixode, Noriss Man from Jamaica, Sherifa, Sena Dagadu, Amandzeba, just to mention but a few.

For the past 3 years, Beatshop Media have used one of its flagship project the Big 6 Concert which sole aim to scout, stage, develop, record and promote musicians across the globe which Ghana is not an exception.

"We have as raised 2 artists from the Ghettos through the Big 6 concert initiative and believes the partnership between us Beatshop Ghana and Tin-Topic Multimedia will broaden the scope and horizon of the music industry, thus unleash great and potential artists in the years ahead" the Chief Executive Officer of Beat shop Ghana Mr. Emmanuel Amoasah (Kilo Beats ), a music/Movie producer and an artiste Developer stated.