LYRICS Intro: The Bible says that the Father seeks for souls that are willing that He may pour out His spirit. And in this season, Father find me for my heart is willing, my soul hungers for you. Lord please Revive me
Revive my spirit Oh God, revive my spirit Oh God So I can carry your fire today God Revive my spirit Oh God Oooo so I can carry your fire today God Revive my spirit Oh God Oh oh ooooh oh oh oooooh Oh oh ooooh oh oh oooooh [Help me sing it] [Chorus] Revive my spirit Oh God, revive my spirit Oh God
So I can carry your fire today Revive my spirit Oh God So I can carry your fire today Revive my spirit Oh God Let me come before your presence Let my heart be stayed on you Let me bow before you and worship Let your power be seen In all I do let men see you Reveal your song through me Lord revive me Lord revive me [Ooooooh] [Chorus] Revive my spirit Oh God Revive my spirit Oh God So I can carry your fire today Revive my spirit Oh God So I can carry your fire today Revive my spirit Oh God Bridge: Lord I need your presence Moses said "If your presence do not go with me Lord, where shall I go"
In this generation Men are crying, people are looking for a change They are looking for where to hide And they are waiting for your sons to manifest Oh God
Lord we need your revival We need your [Revival] We need [Revival] Oh God we need [Revival] Oh oh oh oh [Revival] Lord we need [Revival] We can never go wrong with more [Revival] We can never go wrong with more [Revival] Revive us, revive our hearts, revive our minds, revive our souls God [Revival]
Yea yea we need it [Revival] We need it, we need it [Revival] Lord give us your [Revival] So I can carry your presence God Ooooooooooooh So I, I can carry your power God I need your power to fill me, to flow through me God
Oh God, so I carry your fire in this generation Revive my spirit Oh God
Joseph Jonathan Drops ‘Revival’
‘Revival’ is not the conventional worship song, it is a heart cry.
Gotten in the place of prayer, Revival is a prayer (Isaiah 57:15).
It's focus is for God to rekindle the flame of his love in us, that it will bring out his nature in us for all men to see and follow. "Lord revive me."
The song was produced by Damils.
Download link:
http://bit.ly/RevivalByJosephJonathan
