Joseph Jonathan Drops ‘Revival’

‘Revival’ is not the conventional worship song, it is a heart cry.

Gotten in the place of prayer, Revival is a prayer (Isaiah 57:15).

It's focus is for God to rekindle the flame of his love in us, that it will bring out his nature in us for all men to see and follow. "Lord revive me."

The song was produced by Damils.

Download link:

http://bit.ly/RevivalByJosephJonathan

LYRICS

Intro: The Bible says that the Father seeks for souls that are willing that He may pour out His spirit. And in this season, Father find me for my heart is willing, my soul hungers for you. Lord please Revive me

Revive my spirit Oh God, revive my spirit Oh God

So I can carry your fire today God

Revive my spirit Oh God

Oooo so I can carry your fire today God

Revive my spirit Oh God

Oh oh ooooh oh oh oooooh

Oh oh ooooh oh oh oooooh

[Help me sing it]

[Chorus] Revive my spirit Oh God, revive my spirit Oh God

So I can carry your fire today

Revive my spirit Oh God

So I can carry your fire today

Revive my spirit Oh God

Let me come before your presence

Let my heart be stayed on you

Let me bow before you and worship

Let your power be seen

In all I do let men see you

Reveal your song through me

Lord revive me

Lord revive me

[Ooooooh]

[Chorus] Revive my spirit Oh God

Revive my spirit Oh God

So I can carry your fire today

Revive my spirit Oh God

So I can carry your fire today

Revive my spirit Oh God

Bridge:

Lord I need your presence

Moses said "If your presence do not go with me Lord, where shall I go"

In this generation

Men are crying, people are looking for a change

They are looking for where to hide

And they are waiting for your sons to manifest Oh God

Lord we need your revival

We need your [Revival]

We need [Revival]

Oh God we need [Revival]

Oh oh oh oh [Revival]

Lord we need [Revival]

We can never go wrong with more [Revival]

We can never go wrong with more [Revival]

Revive us, revive our hearts, revive our minds, revive our souls God [Revival]

Yea yea we need it [Revival]

We need it, we need it [Revival]

Lord give us your [Revival]

So I can carry your presence God

Ooooooooooooh

So I, I can carry your power God

I need your power to fill me, to flow through me God

Oh God, so I carry your fire in this generation

Revive my spirit Oh God