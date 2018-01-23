Pop Star Mayorkun Glows In New Photos

Cop a gander of Mayorkun, as he emits stardom in new promotional photos unleashed by the performer's camp.

The pop titan rocked 2017 with the sleeper hit "Sade" , the mega smash "Mama" and his current running hit "Che Che "; and he cemented himself as a bonafide music star in the African music arena.

The singer who made a debut in 2016 with "Eleko" has achieved a lot in a short space of time and soars above his contemporaries; as he is set to embark on a U.K tour in February of 2018.

Mayorkun is currently putting finishing touches on his hotly anticipated album which is slated to hit stores in the last quarter of 2018.

