C Burn - Odo

Versatile artist, C Burn is here with another Highlife masterpiece dubbed – ‘Odo’, which means ”Love”.

The US-based Ghanaian singer/songwriter sings about the love of his life.

‘Odo’ has this life feel to it. The song is very catchy and the lyrics will blow your mind.

The artist who showed true versatility by doubling as a rapper and singer on this piece, attested that he had God behind him all this while, thus everything was at his disposal.

This is a bit different from the typical Ghanaian Highlife music we have become accustomed to and that makes this a great piece of art.

Women deserve to praised, for without them men are nothing; that is what C Burn exhibits in this new song. Stream from SoundCloud and share.

