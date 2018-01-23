VJ Adams feat. Mr. Eazi - Bless My Way

Fresh off the red carpet for the most talked about event - Soundcity MVP Awards Festival, VJ Adams shares the new Mr. Eazi - assisted single 'Bless My Way'!

It is a mellow rap record that sees the collaborator deliver impressive and easy to sing-along lyrics!

Fashion, TV and music maverick VJ Adams is set to release his debut album in a few months.

What a way to start the year! Get it now.

Listen on MTN Music+: http://mpjamz.com/s/c89c18bbe

Listen on iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/bless-my-way-feat-mr-eazi-single/1334247674