Government Has Totally Neglected Us - FIPAG Laments

The Film Producers Association of Ghana (FIPAG) has accused the government of neglect.

Secretary of the association, Mr Zakari Abdulai expressed excitement over the newly created Zylofon Arts Fund and commended it as an initiative that would benefit the association immensely.

According to him, the fund would grant them the support the government has refused to offer.

He revealed to Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM that, “the government doesn’t give us any money, the film fund is not functional as we speak now.”

Mr Abdulai was of the view that the Ministry of Creative Arts was not being efficient at its job.

“Those who have been sent to the industry; the creative arts ministry, do not know what they are doing,” he added.

Mr Zakari Abdulai told Andy Dosty that, all efforts to get the attention of the ministry to come to their aid and hold discussions on the growth of the association have all proven futile.

The secretary’s lamentations resonate with that of the Ghana Actors Guild whose President, Samuel Fiscian who also on the show admitted that the organisation has received little attention from the ministry.

According to him, their “expectations have been much higher, especially when the president of Ghana has stated that his heart is with the creative arts industry, so we have been expecting that much more attention would have been paid, but that has not been the case.”