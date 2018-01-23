Use Your Top 20 Secular Music List For Morning Devotion - Gospel Artiste fires MUSIGA

Gospel musician, Patience Nyarko, has expressed her dissatisfaction with the list of Top 20 most played songs released by the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA).

Speaking in an interview with on Hitz FM, the gospel singer who has allegedly snatched her manager, Kumi Wilson, from his wife, stressed that gospel songs deserved to be included in the list.

The list included songs such as ‘Taking Over’ (Shatta Wale), ‘Odo’ (Kidi) and saw Ebony's ‘Sponsor’ as the most played song of 2017.

President of MUSIGA, Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour), indicated that the songs selected as top twenty that enjoyed 80% airplay in the country.

The list has sparked some controversy and has even caused many gospel musicians to question the authenticity of the list.

Patience Nyarko stressed that the MUSIGA does not regard gospel musicians and this has clearly reflected in the list provided.

She stated that they secretly use the songs of gospel musicians for their daily prayers in their homes when they are facing some kind of spiritual problems.

She, however, mentioned that MUSIGA should use the Top 20 list for their morning devotion.

Patience Nyarko further advised other gospel musicians not to be discouraged by the exclusion of gospel songs from the list and rather continue to do songs to spread the gospel.