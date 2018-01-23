Stop Promoting Nudity And Support Comedy - Comedienne Urges Media

Comedienne Heiress Jacinta has called on the Ghanaian media to support the comedy industry.

Jacinta urged journalists to be a part of the growth of the country’s comedy industry which she said does not get attention.

She stressed that the media should pay attention to the comedy industry as much as they do for the music industry and movies.

According to her, it is disheartening when she has to beg bloggers to write stories about her achievements and if even they agree to do it, they charge huge sums of money.

Jacinta believes that this kind of attitude is not healthy to the comedy sector and has urged entertainment journalists to refrain from it.

Speaking to Franky 5 on This Is Gospel show on Hitz FM, she stressed that these bloggers rather promote nudity on their blogs for free.

“...Our journalists should be a part of our growth. Don't wait for me to approach you to beg you to do my story. We have to approach bloggers to beg them to do our stories and that is not the way forward…,” he exclaimed.

Born to Alex Dzabaku Ocansey and Eucharia Ocansey, Jacinta is the first and only daughter of her parents.

She has bagged some awards including Ghana Tertiary Awards 2016 Most Influential Student Comedian, Most Popular Student and Most Entertaining Student.