Tourism Minister Makes 'Funny' Claims Over Akufo Addo's Daughter's Work Attitude

The Minister for Creative Arts, Tourism and Culture Catherine Afeku, has denied claims that she demanded bloggers to pull down the story that suggested Miss Gyankroma Akufo-Addo has neglected her job at the Creative Arts Council.

It was reported recently that the Director of the interim Creative Arts Council, the daughter of President Akufo-Addo, abandoned her duties at the Council.

According to the reports, she had not been seen at the offices in a while and had not attended the council’s meetings over a period.

In reaction to these reports, it was claimed that Madam Afeku had called the bloggers who reported these stories to pull them down.

“It was not bloggers, I actually called Peace FM, I saw it on Peace FM website and I called Eugene (entertainment journalist),” the Minister clarified to Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM.

According to her, she told him “this is untrue, it doesn’t look good that a big station like Peace FM would put out an untrue story. But I didn’t call a blogger, I called Eugene.”

Madam Afeku insisted that the actual motive for calling Peace FM, was not to try to do any damage control on behalf of Miss Gyankroma, but to express concern for the reputation of such a media house.

“I was concerned about the reputation of the media house, because it is an untrue story. Normally in the ethics of journalism, you would crosscheck the facts, but it didn’t look like it was done,” she said.

The Minister revealed that Miss Akufo-Addo was currently at an arts show in France, an assignment given her by the Ministry.