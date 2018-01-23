Video: This Sad Tribute From Maame Serwaa To Her Late Mother Would Move You To Tears

It was a touhcing moment on Saturday, December 20 when Madam Rose Benson, actress Maame Serwaa’s mum was laid to rest.

No matter how hard her friends tried, Maame Serwaa couldn’t stop her tears; she simply couldn’t control herself.

And rightly so since that was her last day of waving goodbye to the woman who gave birth to her 18 years ago.

The top Ghanaian actress when reading the tribute to her late mum broke down in tears and that got everyone crying.

Rose Benson died on Thursday, December 7, 2017, in Kumasi. We are told she passed on after a short illness.

Rose Benson before her demise on December 7 had three children – two boys and a girl.

She played a vital role in the acting career of her only daughter , Maame Serwaa .

See the video here:

