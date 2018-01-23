Photos: Kumawood Stars, Agya Koo, McBrown, Bill Asamoah, Yaw Dabo, Others Storm Maame Serwaa’s Mum’s Funeral To Lend Support

Many of Ghana’s top celebrities, especially from the Kumawood fraternity attended the funeral of actress Maame Serwaa’s, late mother last Saturday.

Agya Koo, Nana Ama McBrown, Bill Asamoah, Vivian Jill Lawrence, Matilda Asare, Tracey Boakye, Bishop Bernard Nyarko, Christiana Awuni, Papa Kumasi, Louisa Adinkra, Yaw Dabo, Wayoosi, and many other movie makers were present for the funeral ceremony.

Mrs. Rose Benson, Maame Serwaa’s mother died on December 7, 2017 , leaving behind her husband and three children – two boys and a girl.

Actress Maame Serwaa is her second born.

Rose Benson is believed to be the one behind her daughter’s success in the movie industry after introducing her into movies she (Serwaa) was a young child.

