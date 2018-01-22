modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY What Isaac Kyei Andoh Of Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly!...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
50 minutes ago | General News

Creative Arts Practitioners To Apply For Zylofon Media $1m Fund

MyJoyOnline
Creative Arts Practitioners To Apply For Zylofon Media $1m Fund

From Monday, January 22, practitioners in Ghana’s creative industry can apply to access $1 million set up by Zylofon Media for the sector.

The Zylofon Arts Fund, according to the media company, is aimed at giving financial support to people in the creative arts industry to execute their projects.

All persons in the sector who have been yearning for support for their works can now send proposals for vetting by the fund’s five-member board and upon approval receive funding.

Speaking at the press launch for the fund, Samuel Atuobi Baah, Head of Communication, said the fund is for all practitioners in the creative arts sector.

He said, “Zylofon Arts Fund is a fund that is going to support the creative arts industry from all disciplines. From dancers, movie and music producers, artistes to whoever plays a critical role in the creative arts industry stand a chance of accessing this fund.”

122201840616 7933147344376 2764935938641

122201840616 902576047564 5245834012774

122201840616 432650816212 5108952098681

122201840616 1928408822820 1857075660334

122201840616 3958144426759 7073970153565

122201840617 7448535815450 9509481483087

122201840617 1407046615094 3516727727630

122201840617 9657923750579 8212112325657

122201840617 8967618630629 8901658447459

122201840617 6623606370917 8552850877969

122201840617 4603250142135 3671824358558

122201840618 5426578329669 5514251496228

122201840618 175710664906 6375702660685

122201840618 3484360938322 994806205388

122201840618 7403921575078 7070287553955

body-container-line