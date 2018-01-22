I Wouldn't Blame Any Man Who Rapes Me – Ghanaian Nude Model

Nude photo model, Ama Richest says if she ever falls victim to rape, she would have no one but herself to blame.

There was a frenzy on social media earlier last week with pictures of the model, with colourful inscriptions detailing the issues that dominated the headlines last year, on her bare body.

The pictures, taken by a photographer by name Kwesi Nikon, who describes himself as a nudist, stirred a lot of conversations on social media.

As some expressed horror over the images, others admired it simply as art.

Ama Richest, however, believes that if ever her nude pictures cause any man to commit the crime of rape, “well I’m going to blame myself,” she admitted.

She, however, added that “there is no way someone is going to rape me because I take very good care of myself.”

The model, who also owns and operates a pub, told Ady Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM that, despite the attempts to ridicule her, she is not ready to give up her career as a nude model.

She says she “will do more”.

According to her, it is the only job she knows, and she admits the income is good.