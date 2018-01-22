Princess Eugenie Set To Marry Boyfriend Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie is to marry her long-term boyfriend Jack Brooksbank, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The Duke and Duchess of York said their younger daughter and Mr Brooksbank became engaged while in Nicaragua earlier this month.

The wedding will take place at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in the autumn.

The princess met Mr Brooksbank, manager of Mayfair club Mahiki, while skiing. They have dated for several years.

It will be the second royal wedding at the chapel this year – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry there in May.

Princess Eugenie, 27, is the second daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, and is eighth in line to the throne.

She will keep her royal title when she marries Mr Brooksbank and will have the option to take his surname.

Mr Brooksbank’s parents, Nicola and George Brooksbank, said they were “completely over the moon” and “very excited” for the couple.

“We could not be more delighted with the news of the engagement,” they said.