Ophelia Crossland Announces Malaika Collection

Ophelia Crossland’s Malaika Collection. (Left) Ophelia Crossland

Ophelia Crossland has started the fashion year with the release of a new collection dubbed 'Malaika'.

The wedding theme collection comes in different fascinating and beautiful styles.

Some of the designs come with alluring floral appliqués, silk kente, brocades, velvet, silk organzas and Swaroski embellishments.

There are equally beautiful designs with nudes, blush and a tint of green and blue with delicate handwork embellished with pearls from crystals from Swarovski.

Ophelia Ophelia announced the collection over the weekend on Instagram saying, “We present to you our new collection for 2018 which was exhibited at the Ophelia Crossland Expose.”

Giving hints about the bride who will be wearing Malaika Collection, she said, “She is a present day woman, a woman of substance, beautiful, alluring yet angelic and strong, who loves tradition. A true essence of style and elegance.”

Ophelia remains one of Ghana's finest and go-to fashion brands on the African continent.

Ophelia Crossland is West Africa's brand ambassador for luxury fashion product- Swarovski and has been in the fashion industry for the past 15 years.

Last October, Ophelia represented Africa at the Swarovski Sparkling Couture Infinity 2017 in Dubai and created a sparkling garment made with 45,000 Swarovski crystals. The 15 gowns that were showcased are also part of the brand's new collection.