Pastors Who Don’t Support Gospel Musicians Financially Are Greedy

Ghanaian Publicist and Brand manager Jonathan Nii Laryea better known as Jonilar has stated clearly that churches and pastors who don’t contribute financially towards the growth and development of Gospel musicians in their churches are greedy.

He said this on Joy Dadi Showbiz Areena on Bryt 99.1FM in Koforidua when Solomon Okley Kofi hosted him.

He also added that most Gospel musicians are not getting major shows as compared to their secular counterparts because some pastors do not allow artistes to perform at some churches and events making it difficult for these artiste to also get money to better the career.

Touching on why no Gospel song made it to Musigha’s top song of 2017, he explained most of these artiste do not have result oriented management teams who can push the artiste as expected so the public did not see much of them leading to their fall out on the chart.

He cautioned pastors and churches to see music as God’s given talent and blessing so they can help these artiste to explore like the likes of Don Meon,Ghana’s Soni Badu who are eventually supporting society in numerous ways.

Jonilar has years of experience as a publicist for Music group, Gallaxy,eShun,Donzy,Ennwai,Soul winners,Ewura Abena,Sandy adore etc and was in 2017 nominated for the African Youth Awards in the category of “Blogger of the year”.

He currently works independently as a publicist and writes for Jonilar.net and also works Tourism company,Jonat Tours as brand manager.

