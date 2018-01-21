Sunyani: Participants Of MTN/Suncity Reading Club Poised To Learn More

Participants of the MTN Suncity reading club have proved their readiness to learn more.

In an interaction with Suncity Radio, the participants aged between eight (8) to fourteen (14) years declared that they want to improve their reading skills.

“We are here to read and learn new words,” the participants said in an affirmative tone when asked why they joined the reading club.

They believe that sharpening their reading capabilities would make them smarter.

“Reading is the best thing anybody can give you. I said give you because you do not just wake up to read. We have to guide you to read…it may get to a point you can read so much.

Even at that point you still need me or your coordinators to help you read because there

are some words you won’t be familiar with…so reading is the best thing anybody can give you,” the astute female radio presenter told the participants.

Five communities in the Brong Ahafo Region are beneficiaries of the project which seeks to rekindle interest in reading among the participants.

The reading clubs are centered at Sunyani, Fiapre, Odumase, Chiraa and Abesim.

Best performing participants receive weekly and monthly prizes from the organizers of the project.

The MTN Ghana sponsored project is being spearheaded by Suncity Radio in Sunyani.