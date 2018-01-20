Roselyn Ngissah Begins 2018 With Series Of Awards

Versatile Ghanaian actress Roselyn Ngissah has amazingly began the year 2018 with series of awards and honorary citations

The celebrated Ghanaian diva who was recently adjudged the Favourite Female Actress by the GN Bank has again been awarded by Neesimsug Ghana Foundation for her hard work and excellence in the movie industry which motivates the younger generation.

Roselyn Ngissah is known for movies such as Somewhere In Africa, 4play, Devil In A Dress, Purple Rose, Adams Apple, Tenants, Miser and Sugar etc.

In a chat with Attractive Mustapha, Roselyn said she is working hard to produce her own movies because these days the producers in the system are few.

She expressed gratitude to God for making her successful and also dedicated the awards to her fans.