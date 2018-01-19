Keminni Amanor Explains Why She Never Moved To TV3 After Initial Arrangement

Senior news anchor and producer at GHONE TV, Keminni Amanor, graced the studios of the KSM show as his first guest for 2018, tonight.

The bubbly, intelligent and experienced anchor told the legendary KSM why a move to TV3 never materialised.

Media general had advertised on all of its platforms that ‘TV3 had snapped up Keminni’.

Keminni also opened up about her private life, reportage, anchoring and some of the big stories she’s worked on.

More soon.