Zylofon Launches Arts Fund With 1Million Dollars To Support Creative Arts Industry

Media and Entertainment giant Zylofon Media has launched the Zylofon Arts Fund with One Million Dollars.

The Fund is intended to assist people in the Creative Arts Industry who needs financial support for their projects.

In a media briefing at Zylofon Media Head Office in Accra, the Head of Communications Sammy Baah Atuobi mentioned that the Chief Executive Officer and the Management team put together this initiative because they realized a lot of industry players start good projects and become stagnated along the line because of funding.

Sammy Baah further explained that source of funding for the scheme will be 10% of profits from proceeds and transactions of all Zylofon Media outfits.

Samuel Baah assured the press that a Board will be set up to determine the modus operandi of the scheme.