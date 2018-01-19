modernghana logo

Stonebwoy's 'Epistles Of Mama' Album Rated Number 2 In The World

Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall act, Stonebwoy seems to have really started this year on high note.

His new album ‘Epistles Of Mama (EOM)’ has been rated the second best album in the world. His spot is above that of Damian Marley’s ‘Stony Hill’ album.

The ranking was done by readers of Reggaeville, the world’s biggest gathering of reggae lovers and fans on the internet.

Taking the first place on the list was Chronixx’s ‘Chronology’.

Stonebwoy’s 'Epistles of Mama' was released on December 12, 2017.

