8 hours ago | General News

MyJoyOnline
Photo: Check Out Stonebwoy's Pregnant Wife

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has shared a rare photo of his pregnant wife.

The ‘Go Higher’ hit singer posted the photo on Instagram as his wife celebrates her birthday which fell on Friday, January 19.

“This Day The 19Jan. Is significant in My Life! I Celebrate You My Love â¤ï¸ Happy Birthday ðŸŽŠðŸŽðŸŽˆ” Stonebwoy said.

But a SnapChat post by the dancehall artiste, “I will be extra happy today #Newdaddy” triggered rumours that his wife, Dr Louisa Satekla, had delivered.

Refuting the rumours, Stonebwoy said in an interview that his wife was not pregnant.

