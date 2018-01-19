Apologize For Your 'Silly' Act - Shatta Wale Warns Musicians Demanding Sex From AK Songstress

Dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, known in showbiz circles as Shata Wale, has cautioned musicians demanding sex from fellow dancehall diva, AK Songstress, to back off.

The warning follows Songstress’ revelation in an interview with the Showbiz newspaper that some male musicians have demanded sex from her when she approached them for collaborations.

“I honestly had no idea of it until it happened to me. I recently approached one of the well-known artistes in Ghana with a huge following for a collaboration and I was sad when he went behind my Management, got my number and actually demanded sex from me…” she revealed.

But speaking in an interview with on Hitz FM’s ‘You Sey Wetin’ show with Prince Tsegah, Shatta Wale told the faceless musician to apologise to the songstress.

According to him, he is looking forward to collaborating with the female dancehall artiste hence he couldn’t fathom why sex would be made a precondition for her to be featured.

Shatta has also commended AK songstress for pushing hard in the industry and paying no attention to critics who are likely to see her back in her career.