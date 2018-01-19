Tanzania Bans Posting Of Obscene Pictures On Social Media

If you are a participant of #ThirstTrapTuesday you could find yourself in big trouble in Tanzania.

According to a report by Pulse live.co.ke the Tanzanian government has banned the posting of ‘nude pictures’ on social media.

It appears the ban is currently aimed at the countries' entertainment personalities.

The report states that the Music Regulatory Board of Tanzania has summoned actress and singer Susan Michael, stage name Pretty Kind, to appear before them.

Her crime? Posting salacious snaps on Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat.

The ban means that an artist cannot perform music for six months or post on social platforms.

Pretty Kind apologised to the government and is now serving her ‘sentence’.

In 2017 the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) proposed the Electronic and Postal Communications (Online Content) Regulations, 2017, draft.

This meant that users would be held liable for posting content deemed "indecent, obscene, hate speech, extreme violence or material that will offend or incite others, cause annoyance, threaten, or encourage or incite crime, or lead to public disorder, per the law."

Online radio, TV, bloggers and other digital platforms are required to register with the TCRA.

It appears the country has begun its moral crackdown on video vixens and socialites alike. However this is not the first something like this has happened on the African continent.

In 2015 Ugandan pop singer Jemimah Kansiime was arrested and jailed for wearing a short dress and bikini in her music video.