I'm Proud To Be Called A 'fool' – Kwaku Manu

Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu has said he feels proud when he is called a 'fool' by people.

According to him, he takes pride in the fact that amongst the many people bearing the name, Kwaku Manu in Ghana, he comes top as the original one whenever the name is mentioned.

The actor is popular for his comic roles in movies for which reason many have tagged him as a 'fool'.

“I’m not bothered when people say I’m a fool but sometimes the way people present it is sometimes disrespectful," he said.

The affable actor added that he is fulfiled when married couples who are going through challenges in their marriages watch his movies and forget their worries.

Touching on the current state of the local movie industry, Kwaku Manu indicated that the industry is dying gradually and there is the need for all stakeholders to come together to revive the industry.