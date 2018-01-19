I Didn't Llike Using Condoms - Shatta Wale Confesses

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has admitted that he was never a fan of using condoms during sex.

After he revealed in a recent interview that he has two other children aside his son Majesty, the ‘Kakai’ hit maker admitted that he was never fond of using condoms during sex.

Speaking in an interview with Price Tsegah on ‘You Say Wetin’ on Hitz FM, the award-winning dancehall artiste blamed the lack condom use as the main reason he has three children with three women.

“...Then, I no dey like am but now I dey like...,” he exclaimed.

Earlier this week, Shatta Wale disclosed on UTV that apart from Majesty, whom he had with Shatta Michy, the two other children are not exposed to the media because he is currently not with their mothers.

Prince Tsegah

In another development, Shatta Wale revealed to Prince Tsegah, Da Don, as he is affectionately called, about his father’s love for the ‘You Say Wetin’ show.

Born Charles Nii Amarh Mensah, Shatta Wale noted, Prince Tsegah has been able to impress his difficult father with his show and believes that he deserves an award.

'You Say Wetin' is an entertainment program which airs on Hitz 103.9 FM every weekday at 2:00pm.